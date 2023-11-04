Kodiak Fisherman Convicted of Assault in the First Degree and Cocaine Possession





(Kodiak, AK) – Thursday, a Kodiak jury convicted William Heckt of Kodiak of one count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree. The jury acquitted the defendant of Assault in the Second Degree and Violating Conditions of Release.

On Feb. 25, 2021, the defendant left his home with a large kitchen knife and stabbed Lucas Murphy while he sat in his vehicle parked on the street outside the defendant’s residence. Murphy had previously been a guest in the home. As a result of the stabbing, Murphy ended up losing all his toes as well as part of his left foot. In returning this verdict, the trial jury had to find that the State of Alaska disproved the use of deadly force in self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt.

Heckt’s next appearance will be a sentencing hearing before Dillingham Superior Court Judge Christina Reigh on Feb. 21, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. in the Kodiak Courthouse. Under Alaska Statute 12.30.040(b)(1), Heckt was remanded to the Kodiak Jail after the jury verdict and will remain incarcerated until his sentencing hearing. At his sentencing Heckt faces a term of imprisonment of between 7 to 11 years under AS 12.55.125(c)(2)(A) on the Assault in the First-Degree charge. He faces a term of up to one year under AS 12.55.135(a) for the crime of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree.

For more information, contact Kodiak District Attorney Gustaf Olson at Gustaf.Olson@alaska.gov.

