Names Released of Officers Involved in Thursday Shooting, Motorist Still Hospitalized







On Sunday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers divulged the names of the three troopers and one Dillingham officer involved in the Thursday afternoon shooting that took place between them and a Dillingham driver who had been in an accident just prior.

The names of the officers were released following the mandatory 72-hour waiting period prescribed by the departments.

Involved were troopers:

Sergeant Aaron Mobley, a 17-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers posted at the AST Dillingham post in C Detachment

Trooper Adam Jackson, a 2-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers posted at the AST Dillingham post in C Detachment

Trooper Benjamin Turner, a 2-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers posted at the AST Dillingham post in C Detachment

Also involved was one of two Dillingham police officers, who was identified as:

DPD Officer Daniel Gonzalez-Fawcett, a three-month veteran of DPD. Officer Gonzalez-Fawcett has four additional years of law enforcement service within the State of Alaska.







The driver, whose name has not been released, is still hospitalized in an Anchorage hospital for treatment of his injuries.

It was on Thursday morning that Dillingham police were notified of a vehicle in the ditch with an armed and possibly intoxicated driver. Alaska State Troopers were called in to assist. When they responded, they found the driver attempting to extricate his vehicle from the ditch.

A short time after arriving at the scene, shots rang out, after which the officers retreated a safe distance and set up a perimeter and SERT was called in from Anchorage.

The school was locked down as a precaution and an ambulance was standing by as the day dragged on. It was not until approximately 5:30, four hours later, that the driver was taken into custody by troopers, Dillingham police and SERT and transported for medical treatment.

The Alaska Bureau responded to Dillingham and took over the continuing investigation.





