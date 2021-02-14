Kenai Drunk Driver Gathers Multiple Charges after Attempted Getaway in Nikiski







Early on Saturday morning a trooper on patrol in Nikiski spotted an erratic driver and attempted to pull him over on a moving violation. But, the driver, instead of pulling over, attempted to elude the officer.

Spike strips were deployed, but the driver, later identified as 62-year-old Robert Keldson, attempted to drive around the device and rammed into a patrol vehicle. As a result of the ramming, the Keldson’s vehicle was prevented from further escape.

Keldson was taken into custody and charged with Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Police Officer I, Assault III on a Police Officer, and Criminal Mischief III. After blowing a .217 on the breathalyzer, Keldson was also charged with DUI.

The suspect was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.





