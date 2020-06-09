Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 reported in seven Alaska communities

June 8, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 in seven communities: Anchorage (11), Homer (2), Wasilla (2), Juneau (1), Soldotna (1), Wrangell (1), and Kenai Peninsula Borough (1). This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 563. Total number of nonresident cases remains at 46.
This is the first case of COVID-19 in Wrangell and was announced by the City and Borough of Wrangell yesterday. Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is working with the Alaska Section of Epidemiology and Public Health Nursing on the investigation and tracing the individual’s close contacts who will be notified by public health. Everyone living in the community or having connections to it should be vigilant about wearing a face covering when in public, minimizing exposure to others and getting tested at the first sign of illness, even with mild symptoms.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) announced today the remaining passengers and crew members – including the crew member who tested positive and was included in yesterday’s case count – on the Tustumena are returning to Homer. DOT&PF is working in coordination with the local authorities, health care facilities and DHSS to provide testing and health guidance to all passengers and crew, as well as housing, transportation and medical care as needed. The positive crew member will continue to be isolated and the rest of the crew and passengers will quarantine for 14 days.
Of the new Alaska cases, seven are male and 12 are female. Four are aged 20-29; eight are aged 30-39; two are aged 40-49 and five are aged 50-59. There have been a total of 48 hospitalizations and 10 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 384, with two new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 65,912 tests have been conducted.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 7 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that upon further investigation and interviews, data points for cases – such as the date and residence – may on occasion change on the data dashboard after they are announced.
