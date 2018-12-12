Nunapitchuk Man Arrested on Multiple Assault Charges after Violent Saturday Alcohol-Related Incident

Alaska Native News Dec 12, 2018.

A violent, alcohol-fueled incident in Nunapitchuk on Saturday night netted a 21-year-old man in that community seven criminal counts, troopers reported on Tuesday.

After a report of a stabbing and strangulation in the small community of Nunapitchuk in southwest Alaska at 7:12 pm on Saturday evening, an investigation was opened on the incident.

During the investigation, it was found that Dale Sallison had utilized an ulu to cut a family member in the back of their shoulder. Following that Sallison is reported to have strangled another family member before breaking down a bedroom door. Shortly after that Sallison additionally assaulted another family member.

Sallison was consequently arrested on charges of Assault II (DV) x2, Assault III (DV), Assault IV (DV), and Criminal Mischief (DV).







He was arraigned on two counts of Assault II, one count of Assault III and two counts of Assault IV in Bethel court on Sunday.