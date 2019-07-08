One Dead, Five Injured in Mile 142 Sterling Highway Head-On Collision

- Home
Alaska State Troopers report that several persons were injured and one man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred at mile 142 of the Sterling Highway on Sunday afternoon.
Troopers responded to the report of the head-on collision at mile 142 at 4:40 pm to find that a Subaru and a pickup truck had collided. The driver of the Subaru, identified as 18-year-old Michael Franklin of Homer, died as a result of the collision.
All five persons in the pickup were rushed to the hospital, four by ambulance and one by LifeMed.
The highway was closed for a time and a detour was established as investigators covered the scene.