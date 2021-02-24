Palmer trooper Injured at Old Glenn Highway Disturbance Call







Troopers on Palmer responded to 5050 South Old Glenn Highway at 10:26 pm on Tuesday night after receiving a disturbance report from that address that resulted in two arrests according to the report.

When they arrived they opened an investigation that determined that a 36-year-old female, identified as Autumn Ehrlinspiel, had kicked in her neighbor’s door. When trooper McKenny made contact with her, she proceeded to resist arrest and fought with him. She was ultimately taken into custody.

Further investigation would find that a resident in the home, 44-year-old Phillip Townsend, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for not appearing on a previous DUI charge. He too would resist arrest and fought with Trooper McKenny.

Ehrlinspiel was charged with Assault IV, Resisting, Criminal Mischief, and Disorderly Conduct, while Townsend was charged with Assault IV, Disorderly Conduct, and his $2,500 warrant. Both were remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remain in custody awaiting arraignment.

Trooper McKenny was taken by ambulance to the Mat Su Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.





