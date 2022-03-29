Paying Our Respects: Alaska Memorial Service for Congressman Don Young Announced

Anchorage, AK – The following details on the public service in Anchorage for the late Congressman Don Young were released:

What: Memorial Service for Congressman Don Young

When: Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM (AK)

Where: Anchorage Baptist Temple, 6401 E. Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99504

Congressman Young’s family, friends, and staff invite you to this service in Anchorage memorializing his life and legacy. This event is open to the public and we encourage anyone who wants to honor Congressman Young’s accomplishments on behalf of Alaska to join us at Anchorage Baptist Temple on April 2nd.