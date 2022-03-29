Paying Our Respects: Alaska Memorial Service for Congressman Don Young Announced

Anchorage, AK – The following details on the public service in Anchorage for the late Congressman Don Young were released:
What: Memorial Service for Congressman Don Young
When: Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM (AK)
Where: Anchorage Baptist Temple, 6401 E. Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99504
Congressman Young’s family, friends, and staff invite you to this service in Anchorage memorializing his life and legacy. This event is open to the public and we encourage anyone who wants to honor Congressman Young’s accomplishments on behalf of Alaska to join us at Anchorage Baptist Temple on April 2nd.
In Lieu of Flowers, Congressman Young’s family requests donations for the following charities. Both are 501(c)3 organizations and donations are tax deductible.
The Don Young Institute for Alaska
3705 Arctic Blvd #571
Anchorage, AK, 99503
———-
The Lu Young Children’s Fund for Alaska Native Children
P.O. Box 27924
Washington, D.C., 20038
