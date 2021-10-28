Ravn Alaska offers $100,000 Bonus with Purchase





Ravn Alaska is celebrating its one-year anniversary since its first flight with up to a $100,000 matching voucher offer. The short-term incentive program provides a 100% match on vouchers valued at $100,000*. Vouchers can be applied to future travel on any of Ravn’s 13 direct and additional connecting routes around Alaska.

Voucher incentives begin at 10% on $1,000 with a redeeming value of $1,100, and scale to an unprecedented 100% match on $100,000 vouchers purchased by November 16, providing a value of $200,000.

New for this promotion, Ravn is extending rewards to referring friends with an opportunity to earn 10% on purchases when friends credit you for the referral. When a friend purchases a $1,000 voucher with your unique referral link, you both receive a $100 bonus.

“For frequent travelers, business travelers, health care providers, and even tour operators, there’s an incredible value,” said Ravn Alaska CEO Rob McKinney. “We’re thankful to the communities that have welcomed us in our first year of service and we’re pleased to offer a voucher that can provide significant savings to communities, government agencies and health care providers that depend on air travel. For those planning ahead, this early investment reaps big savings that could further benefit many communities.”

The new Ravn Alaska took flight last November with service from Anchorage to Dutch Harbor among its inaugural six routes. One year later, the airline is currently servicing 13 communities with 30 flights per day and continues to add to its fleet, including the recent addition of the 50-passenger, extended range, de Havilland Dash-8 300 in September.

For more information on the Super Voucher Sales visit ravnalaska.com/vouchers. Information regarding terms and conditions may be found a ravnalaska.com/vouchers-terms.

*Valid toward scheduled passenger service and/or ancillary fees. Charters are excluded from voucher offer.



