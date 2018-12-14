Shooting Suspect Tristan Grant Taken into Custody for Shooting Girlfriend

Alaska Native News Dec 14, 2018.

Anchorage police have arrested the suspect in the early morning shooting incident that took place on the 200-block of East 12th Avenue on Wednesday morning, APD revealed.

According to the report, a call went in to APD dispatch at approximately 3:10 am reporting a shooting that occurred at a multi-family unit at the dead end of 12th Avenue near Cordova Street.

Patrol officers responded and located an adult female in a residence with multiple gunshot wounds to her lower body. She was transported to a local hospital and APD’s Robbery/Assault Unit investigated the shooting.

The investigation would determine that the suspect, 33-year-old Tristan Grant, the boyfriend, shot the woman multiple times before fleeing the scene.







An arrest warrant was requested and granted and Grant was located with the assistance of the Investigative Support Unit, on the 800-block of Karluk Street Wednesday afternoon.

A short-term protective order was asked for and denied against Grant on Monday, it is not known if the petitioner was the victim in the shooting case.

As a result, Grant was taken into custody on multiple charges that included Assault I, Misconduct Involving Weapons III and violating conditions of release. He was transported to and remanded at the Anchorage Jail.