SME Positively Identifies Woman in August Ester Fire

Alaska Native News Sep 11, 2018.

The identity of a woman found in a trailer fire by firefighters in August has now been positively identified, AST reports.

It was on August 25th of this year that Alaska State Troopers were notified by the Fairbanks Fire Department that they were on scene at a structure fire on Townsend Way in Ester. Several fire units had responded to the fire location along with the State Fire Marshal that afternoon.

As fire personnel worked to extinguish the fire, they discovered remains within the trailer.

Those remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and positive identification.







This week the SME reported that they had positively identified the remains as those of 35-year-old Sarah Monroe of Fairbanks.

The investigation into the fire is continuing troopers report.