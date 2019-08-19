STERLING HWY UPDATE: Hwy scheduled to open at noon to 2-way traffic. Smoky conditions, be alert, headlights on

 

The Sterling Highway reopened at 12:00 pm today (8/19/2019). Traffic will be allowed to pass in both directions; however, due to the ongoing fire activity, no stopping along the highway will be allowed.

Conditions along the highway may continue to be smoky.

Motorist are urged to drive slowly and with their lights on. Alaska State Troopers will be patrolling and monitoring traffic.

If conditions change, travel could be reduced to escorted, one-way travel or halted again.  

Check 511.alaska.gov for updated road conditions across the state.

More about <a href="https://alaska-native-news.com/byline/alaska-state-troopers-e-detachment/" rel="tag">Alaska State Troopers E Detachment</a>

Written by: on Aug 19, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News