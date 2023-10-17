Struggle with Trooper at Mat-Su Regional Hospital Results in Discharge of Trooper’s Firearm Sunday





On Sunday, Alaska State Troopers provided a “Safety Escort” for a person transporting a family member to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital in Palmer at 12:36 am.

But after arrival and during admittance at the hospital, Wasilla resident “Mason House, age 20 of Wasilla refused to give a young child to a family member,” troopers report.

After an hour of negotiations between medical staff, family members, and troopers, the situation took a turn for the worse and an altercation broke out between House and troopers. During the altercation, House attempted to take control of the trooper’s sidearm. During the struggle, the trooper’s firearm discharged and luckily, the discharged round did not cause injuries.

The struggle continued, but ultimately, House was taken into custody.

The suspect has been charged with Assault III x4 on LEO, Assault III x13 on Hospital Staff, Reckless Endangerment DV, and Violating Conditions of Release.



