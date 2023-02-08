Suspect Apprehended by Midas following Taxi Theft/Assault Monday





The Anchorage Police Department received a call reporting the ft of a taxi and an injured cab driver on Monday afternoon and responded to the scene of the injured driver at 12:48 pm.

While at least one officer made contact with the cab driver, other officers patrolled the area in an active search for the stolen cab.

The cab driver reported to police that he had picked up a fare from a local hospital and took the fare to an address near East 27th Avenue and Lake Otis. But, upon arrival, an altercation broke out and the suspect, now identified as 41-year-old Clifton R. Blue took out a knife and slashed at the victim. In an effort to protect himself, the victim threw up his arm and was cut on his hand.

After the brief altercation, Blue jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away in the cab.

After approximately 10 minutes of searching patrol officers located the taxi abandoned near a business on the 2900-block of Spenard Road. More patrol vehicles responded to the scene and saw Blue exit the building. When Blue saw the officers, he moved back towards the entrance of the building as commands that included K9 warnings were issued.

Those commands were ignored and because of his previous actions in the theft and the fact that there were people in the building, K9 Midas was unleashed and a less-lethal round was deployed.

Midas caught the suspect by the hand and police moved in and took Blue into custody.

Blue was taken to a local hospital and treated for his dog bite and for the less lethal round that struck him. Following his release, the suspect was taken to the department for questioning.

Following his questioning, Blue was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded on charges of ehicle Theft I, Assault III, Robbery I, and Resisting.

The cab driver was treated by medics at the scene but not transported to the hospital for further treatment.



