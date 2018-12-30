SWAT Responds to Alcohol-Fueled Nadine Street Stabbing Incident

Alaska Native News Dec 30, 2018.

Anchorage police report that SWAT responded to the scene of a stand-off following a stabbing incident on the 8000-block of Nadine Street this morning in Anchorage.

According to the APD report, patrol officers responded to that location at about 10 pm on Saturday night after receiving a report of a stabbing that occurred during a family dispute. During the altercation, where drinking was involved, one adult male “produced a large knife and stabbed another adult male,” APD said.

The victim was driven to the hospital for treatment of his injury.







APD was unsuccessful in getting the suspect to exit the residence and SWAT was called in to negotiate his surrender.

According to police, the suspect had been in “verbal contact,” but initially ignored commands to exit the residence.

Police closed down Nadine Street at the southbound lane of East 80th as negotiations continued. Then early this morning, the suspect, 54-year-old Mark Brooks exited the building and gave himself up to authorities.