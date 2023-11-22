Three Found Dead after Wasilla Welfare Check Monday





AST states that the investigation into the deaths of three found during a welfare check at a Mat-Su residence on Monday is continuing.

A welfare check was requested for a family at 11:37 am on Monday and troopers went to the home and found 45-year-old Ryan Casey, 31-year-old Kelsey Ables, and her son, 7-year-old Kason Ables dead from gunshot wounds in the residence.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene and took over case responsibility. Their investigation found that Casey, using a firearm, shot and killed Kelsey and her son before turning the firearm on himself and taking his own life.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage took possession of the remains for autopsy.

Next of kin were notified of the incident.

“The investigation into this tragic incident is active and ongoing,” troopers report.



