U.S. Census Bureau Releases Population & Apportionment Results for Alaska







Monday, the U.S. Census Bureau released congressional apportionment and population counts for every state, including Alaska. Population totals from the 2020 Census determine how many seats each state gets in Congress.

The population of the Alaska has increased by 3.3% to 733,391 over the last 10 years, with no change to its one U.S. House of Representatives seat.

The results are the first to be released from the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau also reported that:

The resident population of the United States on April 1, 2020 was 331,449,281, a 7.4% increase from 308,745,538 in the 2010 Census.

Other states that gained the most Congressional seats were Texas (+2 seats) and +1 for each of the following states: Oregon, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina. The states that each lost one congressional seat include California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The Census Bureau will provide states with the local population counts needed for redistricting by September 30, 2021. This is when states redraw or “redistrict” their congressional and other legislative boundaries.

Please find the Census Bureau’s full press release below which includes quotes from the Secretary of Commerce and Census Bureau leadership for your reference.

Full news release: https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2021/2020-census-apportionment-results.html





