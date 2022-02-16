Wasilla Man Who Shoots Through Overlook Drive Door Taken into Custody on Charges





A call reporting shots-fired in the Overlook Drive area at just before midnight on Tuesday prompted troopers to respond to the location to investigate.

Troopers, upon arrival, would find that 24-year-old Isaac Barnes, who was upson with people in a residence, had discharged rounds through the door. Fortunately, those shots missed any of the occupants inside.

troopers would locate Barnes in the Settler’s Bay area and he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons II, two counts of Assault III, and Criminal Mischief IV.

The suspect was transported to Palmer and remanded to Mat-Su Pretrial on the charges.

He was held without bail.





