Wasilla Traffic Stop Results in Drug/Warrant Arrest Late Tuesday Night

Alaska Native News Sep 5, 2018.

A late-night traffic stop on the Parks Highway in Wasilla on Tuesday night resulted in drug/warrant arrests AST reported.

The troopers report that a trooper on patrol pulled over a white Subaru Legacy on equipment violations at 11:26 pm on Tuesday night and contacted the driver, identified as 26-year-old Lela A Fuerstenau of Wasilla.

The investigation into the traffic stop would find that she was in possession of Methamphetamine and heroin.

An identity check of her passenger, identified as Kenneth W Rawson, would find that he had a $5,000 arrest warrant for Failure to Comply with Conditions of Probation for the conviction of Felony DUI. Rawson would also be found to be in possession of Heroin.

Troopers revealed that they issued a criminal citation to Fuerstenau for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV.







Rawson was arrested on the warrant and also MICS IV. He was transported to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on the warrant and charges.