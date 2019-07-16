Willow Suspect takes Troopers on 65-Mile Chase down Parks Highway

Alaska Native News Jul 16, 2019.

Late Sunday night, while on patrol on the Parks Highway near Willow, a trooper spotted a white 2009 Chevy van that was suspected of numerous thefts in the Willow area and so attempted to pull the vehicle over for various equipment violations and for erratic driving.

Instead of pulling over for the 11:30 pm stop near mile 88, the van instead sped away reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Troopers gave chase in a pursuit that lasted 47 minutes and took them to mile 153. When finally stopped, troopers made contact with the driver who was identified as 37-year-old Terry Vincent Brown of Willow. It was discovered that Brown had three outstanding felony warrants for his arrest as well as a federal warrant for probation violations.

An additional trooper unit arrived on the scene from Cantwell. Brown was arrested without further incident and additionally charged with Fail to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer I and Reckless Driving (DV).

Brown was transported to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.





