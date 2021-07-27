12-Year-Old Dies in Fatal ATV Rollover 18.5 Miles Northeast of Healy Sunday Afternoon







The Alaska State Troopers report that they received an InReach SOS notification of a four-wheeler crash 18.5 miles northeast of Healy involving two 12-year-old boys at 3:10 pm Sunday afternoon.

“AST and Tri-Valley Fire Department medics responded to the scene in a National Park Service helicopter,” troopers reported. The preliminary investigation at the scene found that two 12-year-old boys were riding a four-wheeler when they hit a bump, lost control, and went off the roadway rolling over.

Despite having helmets on and the family administering CPR, one of the boys succumbed to his injuries, troopers said.

The child’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.





