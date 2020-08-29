Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: August 29, 2020

DHSS today announced 95 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 92 are residents in 14 communities: Anchorage (58), Fairbanks (11), Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon census areas (6), Eagle River (3), North Pole, (2), Sitka (2), Wasilla (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2) and one each in Chugiak, Nome Census Area, Soldotna, Unalaska, Valdez-Cordova Census Area and Wrangell.
Three nonresident cases were reported in:
Two duplicate resident cases have been removed from the dashboard. Nineteen nonresident Anchorage cases were recently identified through data quality assurance procedures and reported to the Section of Epidemiology. The cases occurred in July and are being added to the dashboard today. The individuals have already been contacted by their state of residence and DHSS is also in the process of confirming they are aware of their results.
With these adjustments, the total number of Alaska resident cases is 5,182 and the total number of nonresident cases is 853. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is intermediate.
Of the 92 Alaska residents, 53 are male, 37 are female and two are under investigation. One is under the age of 10; four are aged 10-19; 24 are aged 20-29; 16 are aged 30-39; 10 are aged 40-49; 19 are aged 50-59; 12 are aged 60-69; four are aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 214 hospitalizations and 37 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. There are currently 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 43 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,010.
A total of 345,695 tests have been conducted, with 8,835 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.16%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 28 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov