Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Dec. 2, 2020

DHSS today announced 689 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 679 were residents in: Anchorage (216), Wasilla (192), Palmer (39), Soldotna (33), Utqiaġvik (29), Kenai (24), Kodiak (24), Eagle River (12), Fairbanks (12), Chugiak (11), Homer (9), Bethel (8), Sitka (7), Delta Junction (5), Nome (5), Bethel Census Area (4), Juneau (4), Big Lake (3), Houston (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (3), Seward (3), Sterling (3), Unalaska (3), Aleutians East Borough (2), Anchor Point (2), Nikiski (2), North Pole (2), Prince of Wales/Hyder Census Area (2), SE Fairbanks Census Area (2), Valdez-Cordova Census (2), Willow (2) and one each in Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Craig, Dillingham, Douglas, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Healy, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Ketchikan, Mat-Su Borough, North Slope Borough and Wrangell.
Ten new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Eighteen resident cases were added to and one nonresident case was removed from the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 32,531 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,266.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 79.7 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska except for one are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 679 Alaska residents, 394 are male and 282 are female and three are unknown. 23 are under the age of 10; 80 are aged 10-19; 131 are aged 20-29; 120 are aged 30-39; 98 are aged 40-49; 94 are aged 50-59; 78 are aged 60-69; 38 are aged 70-79 and 17 are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 753 hospitalizations and 121 deaths, with 19 new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 150 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 14 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 164 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 14.7%. Please note: Current hospitalization data are for all reporting facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default display on the dashboard.
TESTING – A total of 1,024,643 tests have been conducted, with 18,988 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.27%.
Notes: Cases reported to the Section of Epidemiology are increasing. Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. Because of the number of reports being received, it may take a day or two after receipt to get a report entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub. Daily case counts seem likely to remain at this level or higher for the near future.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalization data are for all reporting facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default display on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.