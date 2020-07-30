Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary July 29th

DHSS Wednesday announced 91 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 67 are residents in 11 communities: Anchorage (51), Wasilla (4), Kenai (2), Fairbanks (2), Soldotna (2) and one each in Eagle River, Girdwood, Homer, Juneau, Prince of Wales/Hyder Census Area and Valdez.
24 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 11 seafood industry in Seward; 1 with a purpose still under investigation in Seward; 1 tourism industry in Soldotna; 1 with a purpose still under investigation in Soldotna
Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1 seafood industry in Valdez
Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2 with a purpose still under investigation in Palmer
City and Borough of Juneau: 1 seafood industry in Juneau; 1 visitor in Juneau; 2 with a purpose still under investigation in Juneau
Location still under investigation: 3 with a purpose still under investigation
One resident case from July 25 in Prince of Wales/Hyder Census Area was also added to the dashboard Wednesday. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 2,797 and the total number of nonresident cases to 645.
Of the 67 Alaska residents, 32 are male and 35 are female. Three are under the age of 10; seven are aged 10-19; 19 are aged 20-29; eight are aged 30-39; 11 are aged 40-49; 10 are aged 50-59; eight are aged 60-69 and one is aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 125 hospitalizations and 22 deaths with six new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported Tuesday.
There are currently 34 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional 11 patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 45 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 854.
A total of 223,664 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.95%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 28 that posted at noon Wednesday on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.