Anchor Point Suspect Arrested on Nine Counts of Sexual Assault Wednesday

Alaska Native News on Apr 17, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers revealed that an Anchor Point man was arrested on Wednesday evening on charges of Sexual Assault of a Minor/Sexual Assault charges following the issuing of a warrant for his address the same day.

AST said that 53-year-old Ronald Komakhuk became the target of an investigation on February 4th, 2020 when a report was made that Komakhuk was sexually abusing a family member. The teen was interviewed and divulged that Komakhuk had sexually abused them several times on January 25th and on other occasions while in Wasilla. It was also found that Komakhuk had also sexually abused another family member on that January date.

On Wednesday, the Palmer Court issued a warrant for Komakhuk’s arrest for two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor I, four counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor II, one count of attempted Sexual Assault I, one count of Sexual Assault II, and one count of Sexual Assault III.

Anchor Point-based troopers went to a residence there and placed Komakhuk under arrest and transported him to the Homer Jail.

AST believes that Komakhuk has additional victims around the state dating back to the 1990s. Anyone with information regarding a crime committed by Komakhuk is encouraged to contact Troopers in Palmer at 907-745-2131.





