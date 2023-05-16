Anchorage Man Jailed at Wildwood after Driving Drunk and Biting another Man’s Finger off in Clam Gulch Sunday





Alaska State Troopers report that they received a 911 call telling them that a man had, during an altercation, bitten another man’s finger off in the Clam Gulch Beach area.

After taking the call at 5:18 am, troopers responded to the area and made contact with the victim and his assailant identified as 47-year-old Lester Wilde of Anchorage. The injured man, who is a family member was found to have several injuries that included having his fingertip bitten off.

Troopers, during the investigation, would find that including his assault of the victim, he had also been driving a motor vehicle. Troopers would also find that Wilde’s breath alcohol level was .222 g/ 210L which is almost three times over the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle. Subsequently, in addition to being charged with 4th Degree Domestic Violence assault, Wilde was also charged with DUI.

Wilde was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.



