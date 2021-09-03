Aniak Man Attempts to Shoot Woman then Attacks Her with Hammer





Alaska State Troopers report that they arrested an Aniak man on several charges that include Attempted Murder on Wednesday after opening a preliminary investigation into that case.

Troopers responded to Aniak by boat on Wednesday after receiving a request to perform a welfare check on a female in that community. Troopers would find that 35-year-old Joseph Brown III had been sending texts to the family of a woman that he had injured threatening them with harm.

The investigation would find that Brown had attacked the woman, striking her in the face with his hands and the butt of a shotgun. The victim was able to fight Brown off but then he took two shots at her missing both times. After that Brown hit the woman twice with a hammer.

Troopers were able to locate Brown as hewas heading into the woods near his cabin and he was taken into custody.

Brown was transported to Bethel and remanded at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges of Attempted Murder I, Assault II, Assault IIIx 6, Felony DUI, MIW 4, Unlawful Contact, Probation Violation.



