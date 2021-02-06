CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021







Reminder: The DHSS COVID-19 Data Hub will no longer be updated on the weekends or state holidays and case count summaries will not be emailed or posted on social media. The Monday summary will include aggregated numbers for the previous three days.

DHSS today announced 250 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 163 were residents in: Anchorage (41), Wasilla (33), Bethel Census Area (23), Palmer (17), Fairbanks (13), Bethel (6), Juneau (6), Kusilvak Census Area (6), Ketchikan (4), Eagle River (3), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2), and Aleutians East Borough, Anchor Point, Cordova, Delta Junction, Dillingham Census Area, North Pole, Seward, Sitka and Soldotna.

Eight-seven new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:

Aleutians East Borough: 80 in seafood industry

Unalaska: five in seafood industry

Anchorage: one in seafood industry; one with purpose “other”

Two nonresident cases and two resident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 53,279 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,980.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 19.34 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and no regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 119.72 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 24.29 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 20.27 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 18.89 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 16.54 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 14 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 12.95 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Northwest Region: 9.11 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 6.09 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 5.38 cases per 100,000

Low (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 4.89 cases per 100,000

CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 163 Alaska residents, 89 are male, 72 are female and two are unknown. 26 are under the age of 10; 30 are aged 10-19; 31 are aged 20-29; 25 are aged 30-39; 22 are aged 40-49; 14 are aged 50-59; 10 are aged 60-69; four are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.







CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,187 hospitalizations and 277 deaths, ,with four new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.

There are currently 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 44 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eleven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.2%.

TESTING – A total of 1,536,911 tests have been conducted, with 32,277 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.45%.

VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 101,631 dose #1 and 37,520 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given for a total of 139,151 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 3. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





