CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021







DHSS today announced 502 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days. 428 were residents in: Anchorage (106), Wasilla (73), Palmer (41), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (39), Fairbanks (36), Bethel Census Area (34), Eagle River (11), Ketchikan (11), Dillingham (10), Kusilvak Census Area (9), Juneau (7), Aleutians East Borough (5), Nome Census Area (5), Soldotna (5), North Pole (4), Bristol Bay & Lake and Peninsula (3), Kenai (3), Seward (3), Chugiak (2), Kodiak (2), Unalaska (2), Valdez-Cordova Census Area/Copper River (2), Willow (2), one each in Anchor Point, Bethel, Delta Junction, Homer, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Kotzebue, Northwest Arctic Borough, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Sutton-Alpine, Valdez and Valdez-Cordova Census Area, and two locations under investigation.

74 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Aleutians East Borough: 40 in seafood industry

Unalaska: 13 in seafood industry, one with purpose under investigation

Anchorage: four in seafood industry, two in ‘other industry,’ one airline pilot, and one with purpose under investigation

North Slope Borough: four in North Slope oil industry

Juneau: one in mining industry

Location under investigation: seven in seafood industry

Thirteen resident cases were subtracted from and 20 nonresident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 53,694 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,074.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 18.59 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and one region is at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 91.22 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 28.32 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 27.11 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 22.99 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 15 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12.74 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 12.73 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 10.03 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Northwest Region: 7.03 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 6.36 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 4.54 cases per 100,000

CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,187 hospitalizations and 277 deaths, with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported over the past three days.







There are currently 36 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 39 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.8%.

TESTING – A total of 1,555,532 tests have been conducted, with 35,107 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.19%.

VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 109,187 dose #1 and 43,684 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given for a total of 152,871 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





