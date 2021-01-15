CASE COUNT SUMMARY, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021







DHSS today announced two deaths and 341 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 333 were residents in: Anchorage (110), Fairbanks (42), Wasilla (28), Palmer (23), North Slope Borough (21), Bethel (12), Bethel Census Area (12), Eagle River (12), Kusilvak Census Area (9), North Pole (7), Juneau (6), Soldotna (5), Chugiak (3), Fairbanks North Star Borough (3), Kodiak (3), Unalaska (3), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3), Big Lake (2), Dillingham Census Area (2), Girdwood (2), Kenai (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough – North (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough – South (2), Nome (2), Nome Census Area (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Sterling (2), Utqiaġvik (2), Valdez-Cordova Census Area/ Copper River (2), and one each in Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula, Cordova, Homer, Ketchikan, Kodiak Island Borough, Petersburg, and Valdez.

Eight new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:

Anchorage: three with purposes under investigation

Locations under investigation: one with purpose education and four with purposes under investigation

One resident case was subtracted and one nonresident was added to the dashboard through data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 49,535 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,622.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 38.37 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. One region is at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

YK-Delta Region: 140.9 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 60.67 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 43.28 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 42.68 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 35.9 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 33.62 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 24.98 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 21.17 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 11.87 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 10.39 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Juneau City and Borough: 8.04 cases per 100,000

CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 333 Alaska residents, 163 are male, 167 are female, and three are unknown. 25 are under the age of 10; 43 are aged 10-19; 78 are aged 20-29; 69 are aged 30-39; 39 are aged 40-49; 35 are aged 50-59; 35 are aged 60-69; eight are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.







CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,126 hospitalizations and 227 deaths, with eleven new hospitalizations and two recent deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individuals who died.

Both deaths were recent:

an Anchorage male in his 6 0s

a Fairbanks male in his 70s

There are currently 71 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and ten additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 81 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Ten of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 7.5%.

TESTING – A total of 1,382,276 tests have been conducted, with 31,300 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.68%.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 39,367 dose #1 and 10,424 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.

TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 13. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





