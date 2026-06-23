Chugach National Forest to host federal subsistence hunt permitting events







Moose Pass, AK – The Chugach National Forest will host several events in late July on the Eastern Kenai Peninsula to issue federal subsistence hunting permits for Unit 7. Unit 7 Federal Subsistence hunting permits are only available for federally qualified rural residents of Cooper Landing, Hope and Moose Pass.

To qualify, individuals must have lived in Alaska for the past 12 months with a primary residence in Cooper Landing, Moose Pass, or Hope. Individuals with seasonal residences in any of these communities do not qualify as rural residents. Individuals who claim residence in another location for any purpose are not eligible to receive a permit.

Permitting events will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Cooper Landing | Cooper Landing Community Club | Monday, July 20, 2026

Hope | Bear Creek Lodge | Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Moose Pass | Moose Pass Sportsman’s Club | Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Hunters will need to bring several items to verify their eligibility, including their State of Alaska hunting license, State of Alaska driver’s license, and verification of primary physical address, if not listed on the driver’s license. Acceptable forms of address verification include State of Alaska voter registration, a lease or rental agreement, tax documents, utility bill, or an address listed on a State of Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend application.

Individuals who are unable to attend these meetings will be able to receive permits at the Seward Ranger Station located south of Moose Pass by appointment only. Please call 907-288-3178 to schedule.

The USDA Forest Service has for more than 100 years brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology– and rooted in communities–the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other. The Forest Service cares for shared natural resources in ways that promote lasting economic, ecological, and social vitality. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, maintains the largest wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. The Forest Service also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 900 million forested acres within the U.S., of which over 130 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.