Cordes Sentenced in Drunk-Driving Crash that Led to Friend’s Death





(Homer, AK) – Thursday, 22-year-old Tyler Cordes was sentenced in a packed Homer courthouse for driving while intoxicated and crashing his vehicle, which resulted in the death of one passenger, 25-year-old Drew Brown, of Homer, and the injury of two other passengers.

In August, Cordes pled guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide, two counts of Assault, and Driving While Intoxicated. On Thursday, Homer Superior Court Judge Bride Seifert sentenced Cordes to a total of 14 years in prison with 10 years and 8 months suspended followed by 7 years of probation. The Courtroom was full of both Brown’s and Cordes’ family and supporters. Cordes must serve 3 years and 4 months in prison followed by probation for 7 years.

On Dec. 21, 2021, at 10 p.m., Cordes was driving a pick-up truck with three friends as passengers at approximately 70-miles-per-hour on the Sterling Highway in Homer when he lost control, struck a snow bank, rolled over and collided with a telephone pole. Brown was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night. Another passenger received injuries requiring hospitalization while the third passenger received minor injuries. Cordes was not injured in the crash. At the scene, Cordes told the responding officers that Brown was the driver. Through extensive investigation, Homer Police Officers were able to determine that Cordes was, in fact, the driver of the car. He was indicted by a Kenai grand jury in September 2022 and then arrested in and extradited from Las Vegas where he went to live after the accident.

“It was noted that this was one of the most serious criminal cases in Homer over the last several years. It was also hoped that this case could serve as a cautionary tale as it highlighted the dangers and potential seriousness of drunk driving as one young man lost his life and another was sentenced to prison,” said Assistant District Attorney Jon Iannaccone. Cordes apologized for his actions, referring to his friend Drew as a beautiful person. In sentencing Cordes, Judge Seifert credited Cordes for accepting his responsibility for what he did.



