Crash into Unoccupied Vehicle along the Glenn Highway Lands Anchorage Man in Jail







A crash into a truck parked along the Glenn Highway near Muldoon landed an Anchorage man in jail on several charges after he left the scene of the accident on Sunday morning APD reported.

Anchorage dispatch fielded calls from passers-by on the Glenn Highway at 4:44 am on Sunday morning. The callers reported that two trucks were involved in the collision and there’s debris scattered on the highway. One of the callers reported seeing the suspected driver running across the highway away from the accident. There were no others at the scene.

Officers responded to the scene and opened a preliminary investigation that determined that a lone driver in a white Chevy pickup collided with a green 1997 Ford Ranger left along the highway. The impact had left the Ford disabled and had spread debris across several lanes of the highway. The officers also observed footprints in the snow leading away from the accident.







APD found that 20-year-old Destry Daugherty JR had been the driver of the Ford at the time of the collision and had left the scene and gone to a nearby neighborhood where he met up a friend who gave him a ride home. Police made contact with him there.

The officers immediately observed signs of impairment and so asked Daugherty to undergo a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he initially agreed to. Then part of the way through the test, Daugherty changed his mind. Police opted to arrest Daugherty on DUI charges. He was transported to the Anchorage Police Department. There, Daugherty gave a breath sample and his blood alcohol content was determined to be over two and a half times the legal limit.

Daugherty was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded on the charges of Criminal Mischief III, OUI, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.





