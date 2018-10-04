Denali Elementary School Shooting Suspect in Custody

- Home
APD has the lone suspect in custody and continues the investigation into the shooting outside of the Denali Montessori Elementary School on the 900-block of Cordova Street.
According to their investigation, Anchorage police responded to the school just after 9:30 am on Wednesday in reference to a shooting there. School personnel called in the shooting when the victim went to the front door of the school.
It was determined that after the suspect dropped off a student at the school and walked back to his vehicle in the parking lot, he got into an altercation with the victim, a family member. The altercation soon became violent and the suspect shot the family member in the upper body inflicting life-threatening injuries.
The victim, who has not been publically identified, was transported to a local hospital.
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Laquinton Robbins, fled on foot, but, was located nearby and placed under arrest on charges of Assault I and Misconduct Involving Weapons IV.
School, staff, or students were not targetted at any time and police say it was an isolated incident.