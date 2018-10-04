Denali Elementary School Shooting Suspect in Custody

Alaska Native News Oct 4, 2018.

APD has the lone suspect in custody and continues the investigation into the shooting outside of the Denali Montessori Elementary School on the 900-block of Cordova Street.

According to their investigation, Anchorage police responded to the school just after 9:30 am on Wednesday in reference to a shooting there. School personnel called in the shooting when the victim went to the front door of the school.

It was determined that after the suspect dropped off a student at the school and walked back to his vehicle in the parking lot, he got into an altercation with the victim, a family member. The altercation soon became violent and the suspect shot the family member in the upper body inflicting life-threatening injuries.

The victim, who has not been publically identified, was transported to a local hospital.







The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Laquinton Robbins, fled on foot, but, was located nearby and placed under arrest on charges of Assault I and Misconduct Involving Weapons IV.

School, staff, or students were not targetted at any time and police say it was an isolated incident.