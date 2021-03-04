Dillingham Driver in February Trooper Involved Shooting Arrested for Attempted Murder







Alaska State Troopers report that on Wednesday, following his release from the hospital, Dillingham man, Daniel Wahl, age 32, was arrested by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation and an Anchorage Service Unit for his part in the shootout that occurred in Dillingham on February 18th.

The lead-up to the incident began at 11:36 am on February 18th when a caller reported a vehicle in the ditch with a driver they believed was intoxicated. Another call was fielded by the Dillingham Police Department and they were told that the driver was armed with a rifle. After speaking directly with Wahl, they were able to confirm he was indeed armed.

Troopers and Dillingham police responded to the scene and at 12:31 pm and a short time later shots rang out and the departments retreated, set up a perimeter, and efforts to open communications were initiated.







The Southcentral Special Emergency Reaction Team responded from Anchorage as did the Alaska Bureau of Investigation. At 5:36 pm, Wahl was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

At 1:15 pm, on Wednesday Wahl was taken into custody upon his release from the hospital and charged with Attempted Murder II, Misconduct Involving Weapons I&IV, Assault III x5, and Driving Under4 the Influence.

Wahl was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Center with his bail set at $100,000.





