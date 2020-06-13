Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 reported in eight Alaska communities; one new death; seven new nonresident cases

ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Friday announced one new death and 15 new cases of COVID-19 in residents of eight communities: Anchorage (5), Homer (4), Fritz Creek (1), Girdwood (1), North Pole (1), Sitka (1), Talkeetna (1) and Wasilla (1). This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 625.
Seven new nonresident cases were also identified Thursday in:
This brings the total number of nonresident cases to 65.
The death reported Friday is another patient of the Providence Transitional Care Center (PTCC). This is the second death associated with the PTCC since the outbreak began at the facility on May 29. This brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Alaska to 12.
“Sadly, we are announcing the death of another Alaskan today and I want the individual’s loved ones to know we are thinking of them,” said Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been especially focused on the extra precautions that are needed to prevent the spread of this disease into our more vulnerable populations, including those in skilled nursing facilities like the PTCC. We will continue to work with Providence Health & Systems Alaska and appreciate all their efforts to keep their patients and staff healthy and safe.”
Of the new Alaska cases, seven are male and eight are female. One is aged of 10-19; four are aged 20-29; two are aged 30-39; six are aged 40-49; one is aged 60-69 and one is aged 70-79. There have been a total of 51 hospitalizations with two new hospitalizations reported Thursday. Recovered cases now total 403, with six new recovered cases recorded Thursday. A total of 70,880 tests have been conducted.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 11 that posted at noon Friday on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that upon further investigation and interviews, data points for cases – such as the date and residence – may on occasion change on the data dashboard after they are announced.
Stay informed
Questions about COVID-19?
###