Fire Marshals Investigate Fatal Fire Outside of Soldotna





On Tuesday, a welfare check on a man living in a cabin just outside of Soldotna turned into an investigation by troopers and Deputy Fire Marshals after his cabin was discovered burned to the ground.

Troopers received a request for a welfare check at a remote cabin by family members after they had attempted to make contact with him multiple times in recent days. All attempts resulted in no response. A family friend, after troopers were contacted, traveled to the cabin to find “the cabin completely burned to the ground and covered in snow,” troopers reported on Wednesday.

When troopers and fire marshals responded to the scene they discovered remains in the wreckage.

The victim’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for positive identification.

According to AST, “Deputy Fire Marshals are conducting an origin and cause investigation.”



