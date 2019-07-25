Fireworks Suspension Update

- Home
The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office, in consultation with the State Forester’s Office and in accordance with Alaska Administrative Code 50.025 Fire Code, has made the following changes to the list of regions where fireworks use and sales are suspended. The suspensions are now lifted from the Copper River Valley, including Glennallen south to Valdez, based on Low fire risk conditions brought on by wetter, cooler weather in those areas.
Fireworks sales and use suspensions currently remain in effect in the following areas:
Fairbanks North Star Borough
Denali Borough
Kenai Peninsula Borough
Matanuska-Susitna Borough
Tanana Valley north of the Alaska Range
Updates regarding sale and use of and fireworks suspensions status will be posted during regular business hours in the Alaska State Troopers Daily Dispatches under the heading “AK Div of Fire and Life Safety.”
