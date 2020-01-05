Holiday Traffic Enforcement Campaign Update

(ANCHORAGE) – Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers issued 954 citations statewide from December 11, 2019, through January 1, 2020, as part of a focused winter holiday traffic enforcement effort. Of those citations, 377 were issued for speeding and 24 for violations related to use of seatbelts and other occupant restraints. The breakdown includes:
Highway safety during the winter holiday season was the driving force behind the focused traffic enforcement effort. “Our highways are only as safe as the drivers who use them,” said B Detachment Deputy Commander Lt. Freddie Wells. “The holiday push is over, but our Troopers and Wildlife Troopers are always on the lookout for drivers who disregard traffic laws.”
Mat-Su motorists are reminded that on January 1, 2020, Troopers and Wildlife Troopers started doubling down on an ongoing high-visibility traffic enforcement campaign on Knik-Goose Bay Road. Those efforts will continue through January 31.
Funding for increased highway patrol efforts came from the National DUI Events High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.
###