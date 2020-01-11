Homesteader Rescued by Helo-3 after Cabin Burns Down in Mid-December

Alaska Native News on Jan 11, 2020.

Helo-3 responded to a remote location 20 miles outside of Skwentna after receiving a welfare check request on Thursday.

When helo arrived at the location as per request by family members, who hadn’t heard from 30-year-old Tyson Steele in several weeks, they observed a man waving his arms to catch the chopper’s attention. Tyson had set up a temporary shelter and had stamped out an SOS message in the snow.

Steele, who was in good health, was picked up and transported to Anchorage. When he arrived, he informed troopers that his cabin had burned down in mid-December and he had lost all modes of communication.