Intoxicated, Assaultive, Suicidal Willow Man Taken into Custody on Assault Charges

Alaska Native News Jun 16, 2019.

A Willow man, intoxicated and armed with a shotgun, who was threatening suicide was arrested on multiple assault and weapons charges following an incident on Friday morning, troopers reported.

44-year-old George Yako, of Willow was the subject of a disturbance call to 911 at 5:14 am. The caller informed troopers that Yako was armed with a shotgun and was attempting to commit suicide.

Troopers arrived at the scene and detained Yako as they opened an investigation. According to the investigation, Yako attempted to discharge an unloaded shotgun in the direction of several family members “causing fear,” and “fear of physical injury,” AST said. It was reported that he also physically assaulted one family member.

Following the preliminary investigation, Yako was taken into custody and charged with five counts of Assault III and IV, and a count of Misconduct Involving Weapons IV.

Yako was transported to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.