Kodiak Man Arrested on Drug Warrants after Locking Himself in Center Avenue Restroom

Alaska Native News May 10, 2019.

A Kodiak man is now in the Kodiak Jail following an attempt to evade Kodiak police and troopers on Wednesday in that community troopers reported.

Troopers and Kodiak police spotted 35-year-old Sabino Abrego, the subject of three arrest warrants issued on the charges of Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances II and IV and Violating Conditions of Release.

On Wednesday afternoon, just before 3 pm, Abrego was spotted in the passenger seat of a silver Audi sedan that was parked in the parking lot of a Center Avenue building. When spotted Abrego got out of the vehicle and entered the building.

A perimeter was set up and police and troopers entered the building to look for Abrego. Authorities soon found that Abrego had locked himself in the restroom located in the lowest portion of the building.

Attempts to have Abrego unlock the door and give himself up were unsuccessful and after several attempts, the door was “breached” and Abrego was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Kodiak Jail where he was remanded on the warrants and his bail was set at $10,000.





