Lawmaker Calls on Governor to Require Face Coverings in Public in Response to COVID-19 Spike

‘The trend we’re seeing proves that we need immediate action to keep Alaskans healthy’
ANCHORAGE – Over the past week, Alaskans have seen the consequences of the governor’s decision to relax protections against COVID-19: in a seven-day stretch, the number of people infected has grown by 18 percent, from 412 to 487.
On Saturday, Alaska saw its highest daily number of positive tests since the pandemic began – 27 – and another 20 new cases were confirmed Monday.
This troubling trend underscores the need for individuals to act responsibly to keep our family, friends, and neighbors healthy, and provides an important reminder of the need for the State of Alaska to establish effective public health mandates.
House State Affairs Committee Co-Chair Zack Fields Tuesday reiterated his call for the administration to require Alaskans to wear face coverings in places where it is difficult to maintain social distancing, such as grocery stores, post offices, and other businesses.
“Wearing face coverings in public is a simple and highly effective measure we should all practice to protect one another, but the most effective way we can achieve this compliance will be through your leadership and guidance by issuing an additional health mandate,” several lawmakers, including Representative Fields, wrote in a May 1 letter.
Representative Fields added Tuesday, “The trend we’re seeing proves that we need immediate action from the administration to keep Alaskans healthy.”