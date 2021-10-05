Nome Man Leaving Town Discovered Deceased in his Vehicle Sunday





On Sunday afternoon, a Nome resident preparing to travel out of Nome was discovered deceased in his vehicle.

The Nome Police Department received a call reporting that 55-year-old Kevin Piscoya was last seen at 2 am on Saturday as he left home to catch a Sunday flight out of Nome but had missed the scheduled flight and no one had heard from him.

As a result of the missing persons report, the Nome SAR team deployed to search for Piscoya.Family members, at 7 pm would discover Piscoya deceased in his automobile at mile 37 of the Nome-Council Road.

While it was reported that Piscoya’s remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s office for cause of death determination, although the man was known to have known medical conditions and foul play is not suspected.