Palmer Man in Custody for Friday Stabbing Death

Alaska State Troopers responded to a Palmer residence following a report of a stabbing at that location on Friday afternoon. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 62-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The incident was reported by the victim, Brian Bohman’s, family member. Bohman would ultimately succumb to his injuries.

As additional officers were responding to the scene, they would observe an “adult male walking down a nearby road with a blood-covered knife in his hand and blood on his clothes,” AST reported. The man, identified as 27-year-old Garrett Livingston, of Palmer, was taken into custody in the investigation.

The ongoing investigation would find that Livingston had been living at Bohman’s home at the time of the incident.

Bohman’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for confirmation of cause and manner of death.

Livingston was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on charges of Murder I and II.



