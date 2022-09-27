Search for Noorvik Man Culminates with Discovery on Beach





On Friday morning, troopers were notified that a Noorvik man was missing and last seen the day prior at 3 pm.

Upon notification, the Alaska State Troopers, United States Coast Guard and local searchers initiated a search for the missing person identified as 58-year-old Ivan Fields.

According to reports, Fields was last seen on Thursday

On Friday, at approximately 8:30 pm. Field’s remains were located on a beach near Noorvik by family members.

While no foul play is suspected, Field’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

His next of kin were notified.



