Special April 20 Traffic Enforcement Complete

(Anchorage, AK) – On the April 20th special traffic enforcement effort, Alaska State Troopers and Wildlife Troopers issued 56 citations and investigated 3 collisions across Alaska’s roadways.
The focused traffic enforcement patrols ran on April 20, 2021.
Alaska State Trooper and Wildlife Trooper contacts during the enforcement period include the following:
- 0 misdemeanor DUI arrests, 0 felony DUI Arrests
- 1 driver charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- 3 damage only crashes, 0 injury crashes, and 0 fatal collisions were investigated by troopers
- Of the 56 citations issued, 28 were issued for speeding and 7 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations.
Funding for this increased traffic enforcement effort came from a grant issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.
