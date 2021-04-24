Special April 20 Traffic Enforcement Complete

Connect on Linked in







(Anchorage, AK) – On the April 20th special traffic enforcement effort, Alaska State Troopers and Wildlife Troopers issued 56 citations and investigated 3 collisions across Alaska’s roadways.

The focused traffic enforcement patrols ran on April 20, 2021.

Alaska State Trooper and Wildlife Trooper contacts during the enforcement period include the following:

0 misdemeanor DUI arrests, 0 felony DUI Arrests

misdemeanor DUI arrests, felony DUI Arrests 1 driver charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.

driver charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license. 3 damage only crashes, 0 injury crashes, and 0 fatal collisions were investigated by troopers

damage only crashes, injury crashes, and fatal collisions were investigated by troopers Of the 56 citations issued, 28 were issued for speeding and 7 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations.

Funding for this increased traffic enforcement effort came from a grant issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

###





