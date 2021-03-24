Special St. Patrick’s Day Traffic Enforcement Complete

Connect on Linked in







Troopers Cited 173 Drivers Over St. Patrick’s Day Enforcement Effort

March 23, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Over the St. Patrick’s Day special traffic enforcement effort, Alaska State Troopers and Wildlife Troopers issued 173 citations and investigated 10 collisions across Alaska’s roadways.

The focused traffic enforcement patrols ran on March 17 and 18, 2021.

Alaska State Trooper and Wildlife Trooper contacts during the enforcement period include the following:

1 misdemeanor DUI arrest.

misdemeanor DUI arrest. 3 drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.

drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license. 10 damage only collisions, 0 injury collisions, and 0 fatal collisions were investigated by troopers.

damage only collisions, injury collisions, and fatal collisions were investigated by troopers. Of the 173 citations issued, 89 were issued for speeding and 10 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations.

Funding for this increased traffic enforcement effort came from a grant issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.





