Special Memorial Day Traffic Enforcement Complete

Connect on Linked in







Troopers Cited over 1,000 Drivers Over multi-week Memorial Day Click It or Ticket Enforcement Effort

(Anchorage, AK) – Over the multi-week special enforcement period coinciding with the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Alaska State Troopers and Wildlife Troopers issued 1079 citations and investigated 96 collisions across Alaska’s roadways.

The focused traffic enforcement patrols ran on May 17 through June 6, 2021.

Alaska State Trooper and Wildlife Trooper contacts during the enforcement period include the following:

21 misdemeanor DUI arrests , 3 felony DUI Arrests

misdemeanor DUI arrests felony DUI Arrests 33 drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license .

drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license 43 REDDIs reported with 27 drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI

REDDIs reported with drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI 74 damage only crashes 19 injury crashes and 3 fatal collision were investigated by troopers

damage only crashes injury crashes and fatal collision were investigated by troopers Of the 1079 citations issued, 594 were issued for speeding and 118 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations.

Funding for this increased traffic enforcement effort came from a grant issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

###