Two in Mentasta Lake Jailed following Brutal Assault on Family Member

Alaska Native News on Feb 14, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers reported on a violent assault that took place in Mentasta Lake on Wednesday night where the victim had to be transported by EMS due to the extent of injuries.

The report of the assault was received by Alaska State Troopers at 8:29 pm on Wednesday night. The investigation found that 22-year-old James Peterson and 34-year-old Rondell Chinuhuk, both of Mentasta, assaulted a family member at a residence there. Troopers say that Peterson strangled the victim and threatened the victim with a knife while Chinuhuk went about kicking the victim in the head and face. The suspects further destroyed items in the home.

As a result of the investigation, both Peterson and Chinuhuk were arrested, transported and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility.

Both were charged with Assault III, Assault IV, and Criminal Mischief IV. Peterson was additionally charged with Assault II.

Troopers state that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Both suspects are being held on $2,500 bail.